Dave Portnoy Net Worth, Bio, Career, and Other Details

Dave Portnoy is a popular businessman and also a founder of Barstool sports. He is a controversial blogger, podcast host, and internet personality. Dave gave many names over his career, such as El President, Pres, El Pres, and Dave Pageviews. He started a small print newspaper and made it a media giant. It became popular worldwide, and people loved him for everything. People want to know about Dave Portnoy’s net worth and all other details.

Early Life

Dave Portnoy was born on 22nd March 1977. His birthplace is Swampscott, Massachusetts. He also grew up here and went to High School in 1995. The interesting and funny thing is that ESPN’s Todd McShay was his classmate at Swampscott High School. He was good in baseball and had a shoulder injury that stopped playing. After completing study at school, he went to The University of Michigan and got a degree in education.

Professional Life

After getting a college degree, he began working at an It market research firm named Yankee Group and worked in sales. However, more was needed for him, and he wanted more. Dave brought the idea of a publication discussing sports spreads and betting advice.

He was interested in sports gambling and was excellent and passionate about Barstool sports. Barstool sports was the only free black-and-white newspaper that provided betting and fantasy sports advice. Moreover, Dave was handling the newspaper at the Boston Metro, and people liked him.

After many years Barstool was launched into the internet and became ab website in 2007. Over time, it became popular, and the business grew to New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Moreover, Dave organized an emergency press conference and announced that The Chernin Group would purchase most of the stake of the company and 51 % of the company stake. The new CEO of Barstool name is Erika Nardini. They became a great team and made the business bigger, and Barstool launched a successful podcast, tv shows, and many more.

In the beginning, the company has worth over $100 million in 2018. Moreover, Barstool sports shifted into a New York City Office in May 2019.

Personal Life

Dave Portnoy married Renee Satterthwaite. They married in a private ceremony in 2009. After eight years, Dave separated from his wife but was not told the real reason for the separation.

Dave Portnoy Net Worth

Dave earned so much from his business, and the estimated Dave Portnoy net worth is almost $10 million. He managed his own wealth with hard work. Dave’s newspaper project become a website and the most popular of all time.