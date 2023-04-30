David Foster Net Worth, Early and Professional Life, and Other Details

David Foster is a popular Canadian record producer, music composer, singer, musician, and songwriter. He has become so popular in this era, and everyone wants to know about him. So let’s know all the details like David Foster’s net worth, early and professional life, etc.

Early Life

David was born on 1st November 1949 in Victoria, Canada. His full name is David Walter Foster, and now his age is 73 years. His parents’ names are Morry and Eleanor Foster. David has four siblings: Jaymes, Ruth, Marylou, Jeanie, and Maureen Foster. His father was a support yard manager, and his mother was its manufacturer.

At 13, he enrolled in the music program at the University of Washington in 1963. In 1965, he was listed for a top band spot in a nightclub in Edmonton. Tommy Banks, who is a jazz musician, was the owner of the company. It was a time when Foster entered the music industry and then shifted to Los Angeles with his band named Skylark.

David Foster’s Physical Appearance

David looks good as his height is five feet and ten inches. He has blue eyes and grey hair. The weight of David is 70 kg.

Personal Life

Foster married five times in his life. First, he married singer and writer B.J Cook in 1972, which remained till 1981. They also have a daughter named Amy. Then he did second marriage with Rebecca Dyer in 1982 that ended in 1986. From this marriage, he had three kids named Erin, Sara, and Jordan.

After that, he married Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005. He became the stepfather of Brody and Brandon Jenner. After 14 years of marriage, the couple separated their ways.

In 2011, David married to Netherlands model named Yolanda Hadid. She was popular because on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show in which Foster made multiple appearances. He became the stepfather of three kids of Hadid. Well, this marriage also ended with a divorce in 2017.

In June 2018, David Foster married actress and singer Katharine McPhee. She was 35 years old at this time, and he was 70 years old. There is a big age difference, so they faced much controversy. The couple also has a son named Rennie, born in February 2021. Now she is the current wife of David Foster.

Why Did He Get Divorce Multiple Times?

In the first two marriages, his wives Hadid and Thompson spoke about some aspects they didn’t like about him. Foster was also jealous of Thompson’s exes, according to some sources. Thompson also said he wanted to fulfill all his demands.

Hadid has a book named ‘believe me: my battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease’ in which she said she and David separated because of his Lyme disease, which was diagnosed in 2012. Well, Foster denies all these claims regarding his health. He said in David Foster: Off the Record show that it was not his reason for leaving.

Career

David started her career as part of the pop group Skylark and song Wildflowers. It hit the top 10 in 1973. At that time, he was in Los Angeles and formed the band Airplay with Jay. After two years, in 1975, he played an album named Extra Texture by George Harrison.

Moreover, he performed with Ringo star and host Guthrie Thomas in 1976, and the second album was released. His most notable song was After the love has gone. On behalf of this song, they received the next R&B Song Grammy Award in 1980.

Rolling Stone magazine named Foster ‘master of bombastic pop kitsch’ in 1985. Besides, his most popular songs, which also ranked on US Chart, were Stay the Night, Hard to Say I’m Sorry, You Are the Inspiration, and Foster was a co-writer. These were amazing songs of the band.

Foster releases major albums for Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Charice, and Renee Olstead. He released almost 143 records. In 2011, David Foster also became the President of Verve Music Group and released an album ‘My years Tracked With Bryan Adams’ in 2014.

Foster left Verve in 2016 and then wrote music on Betty Boop and a piece of music on Jewel. Besides music, David Foster made a television appearance. He appeared in American Idol as a guest mentor and Nashville Star in April 2006. He was a judge in Asia’s Got Talent competition in 2015, 17 and 19.

It was also featured in Star Tomorrow, the View, Celebrity Duet, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. He was nominated for almost 47 nominations in 16 Grammy awards. At this time, almost 500 million albums have sold of David Foster.

David Foster Net Worth

David worked so hard as a musician, producer, singer, and writer. So he earned a handsome amount of money. According to sources, David Foster net worth is almost $150 million. He did charity work with his wife, Katharine McPhee, and donated through David Foster Fund. Many people say David also earns money from Real estate and owns an expensive home.