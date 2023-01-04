David Mendenhall Bio, Professional Life, Net Worth, and Other Details

David Mendenhall is a popular American actor who gained fame for his roles in films such as The Transformers: The Movie, Space Riders; They Still Call Me Bruce, and many more. People want to know everything about David Mendenhall. Let’s talk about it.

Early Life

David was born on 13 June 1971 in Oceanside, California, United States. At this time, David is 48 years old. He grew up with his sister, Marissa, in San Diego. There is no more information regarding her family.

Moreover, David went to California State University in 1994 in San Bernardino. He got an education in the theatre arts program and, after that, enrolled in The University of Southern California and completed graduation in 1998. Besides in the same year, he also enrolled in Southwestern law and completed it in 2001.

Professional Life

Mendenhall was at the age of four when he participated in acting. He went for a soap opera audition, and the name was General Hospital. It was a huge success, and then he made the part of Mike Webber. Moreover, he appeared in General hospital until 1886 and played various roles in movies like Space Raiders. It was the first movie produced by Roger Corman.

The actor reached the age of fifteen and played many roles. He was the son of Elaine Nardo, the drug dealer in the Reporter, and appeared in different episodes of Diff’rent Strokes that featured Nancy Reagan.

Also, David appeared in Going Bananas, which had Dom Deluise and Jimmie Walker. Besides, he got roles in The Secret of The Ice Cave, Streets, and many more. Again David returned with Sylvester Stallone and became successful at a very young age.

Relationship Status

David Mendenhall achieved a lot of appreciation and awards. He performed in General hospital and received awards in Categories of Outstanding Youth Actor during Soap Opera Digest Award, Best Young Actor in a Daytime or Nighttime, Best Young Artist Award, etc. David received the Outstanding Young Actor award in 1986.

The voice of David was used in the animated movie named Berenstain Bears and, in 1987, got the Exceptional Young Actors in Animation. People really appreciated him for his work on Rainbow, and he was nominated for Razzies in 1988 and then received the Worst Supporting Actor and Worst New Star awards.

David Mendenhall Net worth

David earned so much money from his acting career and law business. According to sources, his estimated net worth of David is $1 million.