Deputy Attorney General resigns over Imran Khan’s unconstitutional move

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The rejection of the no-confidence motion caused a stir in PTI government’s legal team. Another deputy attorney general, Kashif Sarwar Paracha has resigned in protest of the government’s unconstitutional move.

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mahmood had announced his resignation on the rulling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly on the no-confidence motion.

According to the details, Sarwar Paracha, stating the reason for his resignation, said that he was submitting his resignation due to my loyalty to the Constitution.

Farah Khan, a close friend of First Lady Bushra Bibi, left for Dubai

Farah Khan, a close friend of First Lady Bushra Bibi, has left for Dubai after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the cabinet.

According to Express News Tv Channel, Farah Khan has left Pakistan for Dubai today. Farah Khan’s husband is already in Dubai.

It is to be noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz had mentioned the name of a woman named Farah several times in the last few days and accused her of corruption.