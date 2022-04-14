NSC Statement Doesn’t include the word “Conspiracy” , DG ISPR

Rawalpindi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Director General Public Relations Pakistan Army Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar has hold an important press conference today. He has said that our intelligence agencies are working day and night against threats.

He has said there is no word of conspiracy in the National Security Committee statement. The purpose of today’s press briefing is to inform about the national security situation.

The DG ISPR says that baseless misconduct based on rumors is not acceptable. This is totally against the interest of the country.

If anyone sees Pakistan with a dirty eye, we will remove that eye

He said that 128 terrorists were arrested during the last three months. The war on terror would continue till the last terrorist was eliminated. If anyone looked at Pakistan with a dirty eye, We would remove that eye.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan himself contacted the military leadership

He said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted the military leadership. The Army Chief, DG ISI visited the Prime Minister’s House. Imran Khan’s comrades were also present there. We sat down with them and discussed 3 options.

No option was given or put forward by the Establishment. The Prime Minister had said that a meeting of the parliamentary committee would be convened.

Army chief will not seek extension, will retire this year

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is neither seeking nor accepting the extension. The Army Chief will complete his term and retire on November 29 this year.

DG ISPR says that there is no such thing as neutral. We have nothing to do with politics. The military will continue to play its constitutional role in the future.

Be careful when talking about nuclear weapons

“If anyone has any evidence that we have intervened, bring it forward,” he said. Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that one should be careful while talking about nuclear weapons. Military bases were not demanded at any level.

Martial law will never be imposed in Pakistan

He said that the survival of Pakistan is only in democracy. Martial law will never be imposed in Pakistan. The Pakistan Army spokesman said that we have been saying time and again that the army has nothing to do with politics. Demarche is not just about conspiracy. There are many reasons for this.