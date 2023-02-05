Disenchantment Season 5: Cast, Release Date, and Plot

Disenchantment is a popular Adult animated series that got positive reviews from the audience. It is full of adventure and fantasy series. Let; ‘s talk about all the details of disenchantment season 5.

Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein created the series. In other stars, Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon. Ira Sherak Dwayne Carey-Hill, Brian Sheesley, Wesley Archer, David D. Au, Frank Marino, Edmund Fong, Peter Avanzino, Albert Calleros, Crystal Chesney, Lauren MacMullan, Raymie Muzquiz, Jeff Myers, and Ed Tadem have directed the series.

The first season contained ten episodes, and their titles are A Princess – an Elf – and a Demon Walk Into a Bar, Faster Princess! Kill! Kill!, For Whom the Pig Oinks, The Princess of Darkness, Castle Party Massacre, Swamp and Circumstance, Love’s Tender Rampage, The Limits of Immortality, To Thine Own Elf Be True, and Dreamland Falls.

The second also contained the ten episodes: The Disenchantress, The Dreamland Job, Love’s Slimy Embrace, In Her Own Write, The Electric Princess, Stairway to Hell, The Very Thing, The Lonely Heart Is a Hunter, Our Bodies – Our Elves,and Tiabeanie Falls.

The third season also followed the same number of episodes as the first and second. The episodes’ titles were Subterranean Homesick Blues; You’re the Bean, Beanie Get Your Gun, Steamland Confidential, Freak Out!, Last Splash, Bad Moon Rising, Hey – Pig Spender, The Madness of King Zøg, and Bean Falls Down.

Therefore, we are sure that the fourth season will consist of ten episodes. Love is Hell and The Cabinet of Dr. Chazzzz are included in its title. The running time of each episode is 22 to 36 minutes. It aired on Netflix.

Disenchantment Season 4 Cast

In the cast, Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zøg, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, Maurice LaMarche as Odval, Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar are included.

The previous season 3, got a positive review. Ultimately, Elfo finds that the ogres will arrive and murder him.

After that, Dagmar enters a secret elevator connecting to the secret library. Luci tries to save her. Then Dagmer takes Bean to Hell to marry a mysterious man. This man has a resemblance to Alva. Afterward, Luci searches for himself in Heaven, God, and Jerry.

The fourth will start where the third ended. Let’s talk about the release date of the next season.

Disenchantment Season 5 Release Date

Disenchantment season 4 was released on 9th February 2022 on Netflix. The first season came in 2018, the second in 2019, and the third on 15th January 2021. Now everyone is talking about Disenchantment season 5, which hopefully will release in 2023.

Disenchantment Season 5 Trailer

