DPO Sahiwal arrives at Adeeba Mubarak Home Chichawatni

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – December 10, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) District Police Officer Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch arrives at Chak 110/7R Chichawatni and meets Missing Girl Adeeba Mubarak’s parents.

DPO Sahiwal has reassured the missing girl’s father Mubarak Ali saying he can feel the pain the family is facing.

The police is working with different teams for the recovery of the missing girl. I am monitoring the teams on a daily basis and reviewing their progress. Inshallah, the accused will be punished severely by ensuring the recovery of Adiba soon.

SDPO Chichawatni Circle Akmal Rasool Nadir was also present on the occasion.

It is to be noted that 6 year old Adeeba Mubarak of Chak 110/7R Chichawatni went to buy eggs from a vendor on November 22, 2021.

Her cousin sent her back home saying he would buy eggs. Adeeba returned but could not reach home and she is missing since then.

Last week SP investigation visited the village and met with parents. Now DPO Sahiwal visited the spot but the police is clueless where is the missing girl.

This case is causing growing anger among citizens and Tehreek e Ihsas Pakistan is planning to record the protest against the police at Khatam e Nabuwat Chok Chichawatni.