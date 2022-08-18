Dr Eugene Harris III:Who is the Partner of Toya Bush-Harris’s Husband

Toya Bush-Harris is the part of the show that aired in 2013. The show is all about successful women from the medical field who married someone from the same field. Dr. Eugen Harris III has been featured in the show many times and offered his life a glimpse. He appeared in Married to Medicine, and fans have been wondering to learn about him.

Early life of Eugene Harris

Dr. Eugene Harris III’s date of birth is 12th December 1988. His birthplace is Washington DC. Her parents are Black American, and her father is an army veteran. He has a brother named Elliot. He went to Haward University to get a degree in biology.

After that, he enrolled himself at Emory University School of Medicine and earned a Doctor of Medicine Degree.

After that, Eugene Harris went to Wayne State University for Emergency Medicine Residency program for his MD. He has an attractive personality as he has brown eyes, a bald head, and is five feet and ten inches tall.

Professional Life

Eugene started his career as an Emergency physician at EHHARRISIIIMD pc and Apollo MD. So he started working at Schumacher Group. Moreover, he was the founder and CMO of NomadMD LLC. He made a debut as a reality star at Married to Medicine along wife, Toya Bush-Harris. Besides, he also became part of the tv show “Race in America.

Eugen Harris Net Worth

No doubt he has a fruitful career and earned so much. The estimated net worth of Eugen is almost $2 million, and her wife’s net worth is $4 million.

Relationship Status

Toya and Eugen tied the knots on 20th July 2008. They also celebrated their 12th anniversary in July 2020, along with two children named Ashton and Avery and also family and friends. He met his wife in 2006 during a speed dating session.

She was born in Detroit and is an American pharmaceutical rep and reality tv star. She went from the University of Phoenix and moved back to her hometown and continued her career as a pharmaceutical representative for many Fortune 500 pharma companies.