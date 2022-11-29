Dr. Mike’s Net Worth, Bio, Personal Life, Relationship Status, and Others

His full name is Mike Varchavski. Dr. Mike got famous when he started using social media to give health advice. He has huge fans, with almost 4.4 million Instagram followers and more than 10.3 million YouTube subscribers. Everyone wants to know about Dr. Mike’s net worth and all other details.

Dr mike became popular on his own, and his name was included in the sexiest doctor of 2015 by People Magazine. The health professional debuted as a boxer. He features on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Andersin Silva and completed four rounds against MMA fighter and Nick Diaz member Chris Avila.

Early Life

Dr. Mike was born on 12th November 1989. He belongs to middle-class Jewish family in Russia. Dr.Mike got early education at a local high school in Saransk, Russia.

After that, he enrolled in an accelerated seven-year combined track where he completed his bachelor’s degree in life science and got a doctoral degree from the New York Institute of Technology. He always wanted to become a celebrity; therefore started working as an Instagram influencer in 2012.

Dr. Mike’s father was a physician, and his mother was a mathematics professor. He has one sibling sister named Dasha.

Relationship Status

Many people want to know about his relationship status. Dr . mike is unmarried yet, but he has been in a romantic relationship with the famous model and social media star named Betsy Alvarez since 2019. However, before 2019, he dated Pia Wurtzbach, who was a miss universe in 2015, and yhen Jennifer Lahmers, who is an American news anchor and reporter.

Dr. Mike’s Net Worth

Dr. Mike is a multi-millionaire with and huge net worth. According to sources, Dr ike’s net worth is $10 million. He got most of his income from online channels that started in 2016. On his YouTuber channel, he has more than 1 billion subscribers now.

Dr. Mike is a Russian doctor, model, and social media influencer. Her name was included in the sexiest man alive in 2015 by People Magazine. After that, his popularity increased on every platform, such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Etc