Dr. Muhammad Aleem Sahiwal Medical College promoted to Grade 19

Sahiwal ( Spokesperson SLMC )

The Secretary, Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has promoted Dr. Muhammad Aleem, Deputy Director Finance, Sahiwal Medical College, to Grade 19 and appointed him as Director Finance.

Principal Professor Imran Hassan Khan congratulated him on his promotion and also presented a bouquet. The administrative staff of the medical college also congratulated Dr Muhammad Aleem on his promotion to grade 19.

