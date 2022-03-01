Principal Sahiwal Medical College Introductory Meeting with Staff

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Principal Sahiwal Medical College Dr Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan has said that provision of best medical facilities to the people in Teaching Hospital is his main priority in which no negligence will be tolerated.

The government is spending billions of rupees to provide quality health care to the poor so doctors should perform their duties responsibly and in good faith.

He said this in an introductory meeting with the heads of all departments of the Teaching Hospital Sahiwal in his office in which Dr. Akhtar Mehboob, Dr. Abdul Sattar Chandia, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Saeed, Dr. Safia Izhar, Dr. Zarrin Amjad, Dr. Raees Abbas Lail, Dr. Muhammad Saleem. Akhtar, Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Dr. Samiullah, Dr. Ata Latif and Prof. Nadir Khan also participated.

He directed that a senior registrar should be on duty in every ward especially in surgery, medicine, gynecology and children’s wards so that the patients could get immediate treatment.

He said that he would visit the ward in the evening on a daily basis so that the medical facilities available to the patients could be reviewed on a daily basis.