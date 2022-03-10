World Kidney Day : Sahiwal Teaching Hospital organizes Awareness walk

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan has said that protection of kidneys and protection of them from diseases is very important for human life for which every person should take precautionary measures.

Moderation in daily life, excessive water consumption and smoking also help to protect the kidneys from life threatening diseases.

He said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk held at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on the occasion of World Kidney Day which started from the Department of Nephrology and ended at the MS Office in which a large number of doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital participated.

The walk was organized by Dr. Samiullah Khan, Head of the Department of Nephrology and besides the well known social personality Sheikh Muhammad Younis, MS Dr. Abdul Waheed, Head of the Department of Urology Dr. Nisar Ahmed Saeedi, Dr. Akhtar Mehboob, Dr. Israr Zafar, Dr. Farrukh Shehzad, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Dr. Khalil Ahmed and Dr. Umar Ajmal also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Samiullah Khan, Head, Department of Nephrology, said that kidney disease is spreading rapidly in Pakistan due to which patients are being forced to undergo dialysis which is extremely painful.

Precautions need to be taken to keep the kidneys healthy, which requires a lifestyle change. At the end of the walk, two minor patients, Noorul Iman, 15, and Wali Abdullah, 12, who were undergoing dialysis at the dialysis center, cut the cake.