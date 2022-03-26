Inauguration of day care center at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan and MS Sahiwal Teaching Hospital Dr. Abdul Waheed inaugurated various ongoing projects in Sahiwal Teaching Hospital under Government and Public Private Partnership.

Among these projects is the establishment of a day care center for the children of women working in Sahiwal Teaching Hospital. Now the female doctors and nurses working in the hospital will be able to solve the problems faced by their children to a great extent and they will be able to perform their duties diligently. The second project is the installation of a new sterilization system in the emergency room which will be of great help in the hospital.

The third project involves the installation of new machines in the physiotherapy department, including infrared lamps, diathermis and neuro-stimulation equipment. Similarly, Rehmat-ul-Alamin Sarai project was also inaugurated which includes completion of public wash rooms.

Special thanks were extended to Chaudhry Tahir of Go Petroleum for his assistance in the completion of these projects. Dr. Israr Zafar, Dr. Akhtar Mehboob, Dr. Azhar Naqvi, Dr. Umar Ajmal, Dr. Farrukh Shehzad, Dr. Aleem, Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Dr. Usman Anjum, Physiotherapist Muhammad Waseem, Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and other staff of the hospital were also present on the occasion. was present.