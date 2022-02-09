Farewell Ceremony of Retiring Doctors at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A farewell ceremony held at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital in honor of the doctors who are going to retire soon.

Teaching Hospital MS Dr. Abdul Waheed, AMS Admin Dr. Israr Zafar, AMS Dr. Saeed Kamiana, AMS Dr. Azhar Naqvi, DMS Dr. Farrukh Shehzad, Cardiologist Dr. Haseef Raza, Pathologist Dr. Sehar Rabbani, Dr. Apart from Mahosh, Dr. Saadia, Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Usman, Dr. Abdul Rahim Garwal and other staff of the hospital participated the ceremony.

Retired doctors included Dr. Ijaz Awan, Dr. Shafqat, Dr. Sardar Kamiana and Dr. Munir. The participants wished the retiring doctors all the best and said that their services would always be remembered.

Sahiwal Medical College Brief History

Sahiwal Medical College is a Public school of Medicine which was established in 2010. The main purpose of Sahiwal Medical College was to provide medical education to the students of Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Okara and Pakpatan city.