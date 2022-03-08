Sahiwal Teaching Hospital organizes walk on International Women’s Day

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq ) A walk was organized by the Gynecology Department of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Addressing the participants, Principal Professor Imran Hassan Khan said that all working women are as respectable as mother, sister and daughter.

“Women are fulfilling their responsibilities in every field and working alongside men,” she said. Expressing her views, Dr. Safia Izhar, Head of the Department of Gynecology, said that the main purpose of this walk is to create awareness among the people and especially among women about their responsibilities in Islam.

“As Muslims, Islam has already given women immense rights. Now it is imperative that women fulfill their rights as well as their responsibilities, as they are the best training for our future generations,” she added. It depends on the development of the country and educated and responsible women can improve the future generations.

Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof. Imran Hassan Khan, MS Dr. Abdul Waheed, Dr. Israr Zafar, Dr. Safia Izhar, Dr. Zarrin Amjad, Dr. Azra Haseef, Dr. Haroon Gilani, Dr. Farrukh Shehzad, Dr. Abdul Rahim Grewal, Principal and students of Nursing College and Jr. Doctors attended the walk in large numbers.