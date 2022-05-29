Dr. Saqleen Amjad of Sahiwal Medical College Achievement

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The Department of Urology at Sahiwal Medical College has crossed another milestone. Dr. Saqleen Amjad, the first postgraduate trainee of the Department of Urology, has passed the Theory Examination conducted by the University of Health Sciences with distinction marks.

Principal Prof. Dr. Imran Hassan Khan and Head of Urology Department Dr. Nisar Ahmad Saeedi congratulated Dr. Saqleen Amjad.

Dr. Saqleen Amjad attributed the success to the hard work and dedication of Dr. Nisar Ahmed and Dr. Khalid Khan. He expressed his determination to make the Department of Urology a state of the art department and provide the best medical facilities to the patients.

