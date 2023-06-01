Drifters Season 2: Cast, Storyline, Release Date, and Other Details

Drifters is an animated manga series written by Kouta Hirano. It gained popularity after releasing its first season in 2016. It contains hardcore action and is about characters fighting a battle to protect the world. The series is full of adventure and has a huge MAL following. Almost more than 1.5 million copies have been sold all around the world.

This one is amazing and has been nominated for the Manga Taishi Awards. Most anime characters are based on mythical, fighting, and real-life legends with all their might to protect the world. This amazing series left the fans craving for more.

Release Date of Drifters Season 2

The first season aired on 7th October 2016. Fans are waiting for the second season because it was expected in 2022. It must come because the last episode of the season said, to be continued.’ It was a glimpse of the next season.

They also left the fans in suspense but due to covid 19; the series has been delayed. We are hopeful that, Drifters season 2 will release in 2023. Watch the first season on Hulu, Funimation, and Amazon Prime.

Drifters Season 2 Cast

Many characters were seen in Drifter’s season. A that Yashika’s characters real-life In the leading cast of Drifters season 2, Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira, Kanae Itō as Easy, Tomokazu Sugita as Saint-Germi, Kenji Fukuda as Alest, Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga, Mitsuru Miyamoto as Murasaki, Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi, Shiho Kokido as Olminu, Yūichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa and other are included. Shimazu was a seed who died in the destructive battle of Sekigahara. Moreover, Yoichi is a brave samurai from Yashika’s battle. All these anime characters are real-life legends.

Storyline of Drifters Season 2

Every isekai lover is waiting for the season. Toyohisa was critically wounded during the battle of Sekigahara. He is in his world with sorts of unique creatures, dwarves, Hobbits, dragons; you name it.

It is a team of people mysterious anime characters to wage war against the villains trying to end their world. The bad guys are known as The Ends; they keep getting more powerful. Season 2 will start exactly where the first season ended.

Trailer

People are looking for the Drifters season 2 trailer. However, no trailer has been revealed yet. However, we will get the good news very soon. Here you can watch the previous trailer.

https://youtu.be/7DnJUXa1axg