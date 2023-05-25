EI Cid Season 3: Release Date, StoryLine, Cast, Trailer, and Other Details

EI Cid is an amazing Amazon series that follows a story from the contemporary perspective of the most renowned Spaniard. There is a man who is trapped between two worlds and cultures. Zebra Productions created and produced this Spanish Prime Original series stars Money Heist.

In this popular star, Jamie Lorenteis is 28 years old and famous for playing the character Denver on Money Heist and Fernando Nano Garcia Dominguez on Elite. Both were Spanish series and hit on Netflix. In EI Cid, Jamie appeared as Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar.

This series released the first set of images from the Spanish blockbuster series by Amazon Prime.EI Cid is one of the most anticipated series on Amazon. It is the most extensive historical series shot in Castilian. Images Jose Velasco is the creator of the series, and Gustavo Santolalla is the Oscar winner for Brokeback Mountain and Babel, who is the composer.

The first season premiered on 18th December 2020, and the second aired on 15th July 2021. Each season has five episodes. Jose Velasco and Luiz Aranz are the creators of the series. Let’s know the release date of EI Cid season 3.

Release Date of EI Cid Season 3

The first season was announced by Amazon Prime in Spain. The series began in Soria and remained continued in Burgos and Aragon. The series launched on 18th December 2020 on Amazon Prime worldwide.

The second season came after six months, but this is an amazing Spanish series. All the members can stream EI Cid with the Prime Video app available on mobile devices, fire Tv Stick, Fire tablets, Chromecast, Apple Tv, and Vodafone TV.

So everyone wants to know when El Cid season 3 will release. The show creator Luis Arranz said in an interview the series would be available for five or six seasons. Hopefully, we will get the series very soon this year.

Storyline of EI Cid Season 3

In the second season, we saw that King Fernando died, and his sons Garca and Sancho Alfonso took over the thrones of Castilla, Galicia, and Leon. She wanted to be a strong woman and used politics for her advantage as the Lady of Zamora. Ruy must put his devotion to the test, and Fernando’s sons want the Iberian Peninsula and Ruy to overcome certain challenges. Let’s see what happens in the El Cid Season 3.

Cast of EI Cid Season 3

In the third season, all previous cast stars are expected to appear. In the leading cast, stars Jose Luis Garcia Perez, Jamie Lorente, Juan Echanove, Elia Galera, Alicia Sanz, Carlos Bardem, Jamie Olias, Lucia Guerrero, Nicolas IIIoro, Pablo Alvarez, and many others are included. Some new cast members include David Castillo as Lisardo, Amr Waked as Sultan of Zaragoza, and Zohar as Abu Bakr.

Trailer

The trailer has not been released yet. There is no clue when it will be out. However, you can watch the previous season on Amazon Prime Video.

https://youtu.be/B0Ao7NfdYV0