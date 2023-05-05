Elisa Beristain: Career, Life, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Do you know who Elisa Beristain is? Elisa Beristain is a popular actress and tv personality who appeared in many movies like Rica la Noche and Rica Famosa Latina. She also became famous as the wife of Pepe Garza, a lyricist and singer. Also, everyone is familiar with the host of Estrellas Hoy’s tv show, and she is Elisa Beristain. Let’s know about her life, career, net worth dn other details.

Elisa was born on 11th July 1972 in Mexico City. She was raised in a supportive environment at home. There is no information regarding her family and early childhood. However, she attended a local private school in Mexico City for early education. After that, she completed higher studies at a prestigious Mexican university.

Elisa Bertistain Physical Appearance

Elisa is a wonderful woman who maintains her body shape as an actress. She looks attractive in her golden brown hair and dark brown eye color. No one knows about her exact height and weight.

Relationship Status

Elisa has a partner named Pepe Garza. He is an American entrepreneur, musician, record producer, and composer. They tied in the knot in 1998 and divided household responsibilities with their busy career. Elisa always prioritizes her family and shares pictures on social media. Furthermore, she has two daughters named Garza Beristain and Ivanna Garza Beristain. The couple is still in love with each other and enjoys their life.

Professional Life

Elisa is a tv personality and actress who debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. Her appearance was noticed in the show Rica Famosa Latina as the participant. She starred in almost 69 episodes as a cast member between 2014 to 2015.

This reality show is in Los Angeles and covers the lives of wealthy people. In this show, she gained popularity and respect. She was the co-host of Rica la Noche in 2015, which was a conversation program with Said Garcia and Joyce Giraud.

Elisa joined this platform on 5th January 2015. Besides she is also a YouTuber and has 446k subscribers on the channel. She uploads vlogs of her trips regularly. Elisa is also active on other social platforms like Instagram under the username @elisaberistain, Twitter @TeamElisa, and Facebook.

Elisa Beristain Net worth

The successful actress is earning a good amount and building financial assets. Everyone wants to know about her net worth. The estimated net worth of Elisa Berstain is $5 million.