Ellie Zeiler Images On Social Media Looks Hot

Ellie Zeiler is a social media influencer and is well known for her fashion and accessible content across several platforms. She is still new on TikTok, but she has massive followers. The lip sync videos and dancing videos went viral, which are hilarious. Here we will talk about Ellie Zeiler Images on Social media Platforms.

When TikTok shut down during Covid-19, Zeiler resorted to other platforms such as Instagram. No doubt she is an Instagram celebrity who posts jaw-dropping photographs. She aspires to be a real estate agent and establish a cosmetic line in the future. She is also interested in pursuing modeling.

Who Is Ellie Zeiler?

Ellie was born on 6th March 2004 in San Diego, California. Rick and Sara grew up in a Christian home along with two sibling brothers named Ben and William. Ellie’s father is a government employee, and her mother is a banker.

Ellie is a senior at Del Norte High school in California. She got an education at New York University after high school. After that, she pursued a career as a real estate agent.

Ellie Zeiler Images On TikTok

Ellie debuted on the social media platforms such as TikTok. She signed up for the app in March 2020. Her TikTok account is under @elliezeiler, where she posts lip sync videos. Charlie D’ Amelio is a renowned social media personality and grabbed the fans’ attention when she commented on one of her TikTok videos.

She performed on the Megan thee Stallion in Tiktok videos in April 2020. She has more than 5.6 million followers. Her Instagram account demonstrates that she has amazing sense. After some time, Zeiler and many other influencers have shifted their attention to other platforms, including YouTube.

She started a YouTube account in sixth grade and launched it in July 2020. Another self-titled channel was launched in January 2017. The videos on the channel show her makeup application talents. Ellie also worked with other social media stars in collaboration. Her incredible photos were also posted in Teen Magazine for a photo session.

Ellie Zeiler’s Net Worth

Ellie had not a reliable resource of income when she was in high school. Well, she learned all that social media and learns how to make money from Instagram sponsorships, YouTube channels, and modeling. Now, her estimated net worth of Ellie is $75000.

Relationship Status

Ellie is not in a romantic relationship, so it seems she is single yet. However, she loves to keep her life private. She is a great friend of Sophia Bulkin and a fan of Robert Downey.