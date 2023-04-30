Ethan Anka: Everything About The Son of Popular Paul Anka

Ethan Anka has become a well-known public figure, the son of popular vocalist Paul Anka. Yes! The Canadian American singer became famous for his hit songs Lonely Boy, Diana, having my baby, and many more. Let’s here know all the details of Paul Anka’s son, Ethan Anka.

Early Life

Ethan was born on 22nd September 2005 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Virgo, and last year in 2022, he turned 17 years. He attended Fisher Park High School and completed his graduation here. Ethan was a member of the singing group Bobby Soxers.

Parents and Siblings of Ethan Anka

As we already know, his father’s name is Paul, and he is a famous Vocalist. His mother’s name is Anna Aberg. She is a Swedish model, author, and actress. He has step-siblings named Amelia, Amanda, Alicia, Alexandra, Anthea, and Ellie Yeager. His parents married in 2008. However, Paul got full custody of his children following their divorce in 2010.

The career of Ethan Anka

Ethan Anka has already popular as the son of well-known Canadian American singer Paul Anka. He is enjoying the luxurious lifestyle because of his father. He is very young and far from working and earning money. At this time, he is studying and learning new things.

Social Media Appearance

Ethan is active on social media, such as Instagram, where he shares his stunning photos. Fans of his father also love him and see his pictures. His Instagram account named is @ethan_anka.

Ethan Anka’s Net Worth

Ethan is still young and is in the learning phase. Therefore, he is living on his father’s earnings as he is the son of a famous father with an amazing net worth. According to sources, the approximate net worth of Paul Anka is $80 million. Meanwhile, her mother’s net worth is almost $10 million. This is all about the son of Paul Anka.