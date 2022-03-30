Evening shift resumes at NADRA office Chichawatni City

Chichawatni (The Breaking Times – Arshsd Farooq Butt)

With the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan and Member National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan, the evening shift at NADRA office Chichawatni has resumed.

According to details, Rana Naeem Ahmad Khan, Assistant Director, NADRA Chichawatni said that the second shift was canceled due to lack of staff in NADRA office. The people were facing severe difficulties.

Recently, Member National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan, taking personal interest, not only got the staff approved in the second shift but also got the shift resumed from April 1, 2022.

Residents of Chichawatni appreciated this noble step of Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan and Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan and thanked them.