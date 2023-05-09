Everyone is Asking When Moana 2 Is Coming Out?

Moana is a popular American Disney Animation series that first hit in 2016. This movie earned more than $600 million globally. Ron Clements and John Musker are the movie directors, and everyone is waiting for the second time. So let’s discuss the details of when Moana 2 comes out.

Renewal Status of Moana 2

Everyone knows very little about this long-awaited Disney movie story. However, everyone is expecting Moana 2 will hit soon. The entertainment sector has been included in all the sectors affected by the pandemic. Disney did not make any official news about Moana 2. According to rumors, Moana 2 will be released soon this year, and fans are anxiously waiting.

When Is Moana 2 Coming Out?

The first time Moana was released was on 23rd November 2015 in America. Walt Disney released it on Blu-ray and DVD. Well, the digital release happened on 21st February 2017. There are some strong speculations about the adventurous movie Moana’s comeback, but no official commitment has yet been made.

Therefore, there is a high chance of release in the year 2023. Fans are waiting for this 3D computer-animated musical fantasy adventure. Walt Disney Animation Studios are the creators of the movie. The expected date of the Moan 2 is 21st June 2023.

Cast of Moana 2

In the anticipated actors of Moana 2, Auli’I Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Rachel House as Tala, Temuera Marrison as Tui, Louise Bush, Chris Jackson, Nicole, and many other cast members are included.

Storyline of Moana 2

It is an adventurous and robust girl story, Moana. She is on a mission to search the demigod Maui and return a mystical relic of the goddess. The sea selects her to save the lives of a Polynesia village, which is also the protagonist’s home.

Then she follows the adventurous journey of discovering something new. The upcoming movie Moana 2 will unveil a Latina princess. At the end of the first movie, Moana’s triumphant return will happen.

Trailer for Moana 2

No official trailer has been released yet. The Walt Disney Studio will start production on this animated series as soon as possible.

https://youtu.be/LKFuXETZUsI