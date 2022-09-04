Everything About Aalah Brown Titletown High Season 2

Aalah Brown is a Jackson State University and played football for Valdosta High School. He has a football career. Let’s discuss all the details of Aalah Brown’s personal and professional life. Here let’s talk about the Titletown High Season 2 star Aalah Brown.

Where Is Aalah Brown?

Aalah Brown is a native of Miami, Florida, and will feature in the Netflix show “The Last Chance U-Esque “Titletown High. This series is based on the Valdosta High School under controversial coach Rush Propst.

The show aired on 27th August 2021, featuring the football team and cheerleaders. Other football team members, Amari Jones, Javonte Sheman, Grayson Leavy, and Amari Jones, are included.

Early Life of Aalah Brown

Aalah was born on 6th September 2003. Carlos Brown and Anita Brown are his parents. His parents kept their interest in their son’s future in football. His father shifted with his son from his birthplace, and then he shifted to Valdosta in 2013.

However, when they shifted, Carlos transferred his son from Valdosta high to homeschooling at Hahira’s private school. His father played a vital role in his education and wished him to get one-on-one education. Brown reached out to the head coach of Valwood, Justin Henderson.

Professional Life

Aalah began playing football when he reached the age of six in Florida Youth Football. After that, he joined Valdosta Middle school when his father shifted from Miami because of the city’s violence. He played outside linebacker and had strong safety.

He got a knee injury in the seventh-grade season and stayed off the ground. Well, he returned to football at Newbern Middle School in the eighth grade. His coach noticed his talent as a receiver. He had 61 perceptions for 1164 yards receiving eight touchdowns in 2019.

Aalah was ranked at the national level as 107 in Georgia and 167 wide receivers. He stirred in different universities like Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Jackson State, Temple, Oregon, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Vanderbilt. Allah committed to Jackson State University on 23rd January 2021.

Some Faces of Aalah brown

Aalah’s height is five feet and ten inches, and he weighs 83 kg. He is active on social media such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. There is no hint about his relationship status.