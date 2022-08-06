Everything About Cooke Maroney Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

Cooke Maroney came into the news in June 2018 with his mysterious appearance with Jennifer Lawrence. According to rumors, he was a New York City-based art gallerist and would merry Jennifer in the future. Let’s know more about Cooker and his parents, Suki Fredericks and James Maroney.

Early life of Cooke Maroney

Cooke Maroney parents’ names are Suki Fredericks and James Maroney. The father was an art dealer in Manhattan and contributed as the head of American paintings at Christie. His parents were not comfortable raising his son there, so they decided to move to the north.

The family owns Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont. He has a younger sister named Annabelle. To get an education, Cooke went to New York University and graduated with an Art history degree.

Professional Life

Cooke pursued his father’s interest which was in art. Now, he is working as the director of New York City’s Gladstone Gallery. According to sources, Cooke worked with painter Carroll Dunham and Bjork’s former boyfriend named, Mathew Barney.

Are Cooke and Jennifer expecting a Child?

Cooke and Jennifer Lawrence are expecting a child, and this news was confirmed by many sources.

Jennifer and Cooke’s Relationship

They were introduced by the actress’ best friend, Laura Simpson. According to sources, they met through Jen’s friend Laura. Their relationship has been going on few weeks, and they kept it private. However, they have been in committing relationship since January 2019.

Their engagement ceremony was held at the River Café in Brooklyn, and they rented out the whole restaurant for the day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxaU-tLj75m/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6eda094d-0850-4ed1-9fa6-f07ed9a394bb

Jennifer and Cooke exchanged the knot on 19th October 2019 in Rhode Island. In their wedding ceremony, 150 guests were included, including which some celebrity friends like Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Kris Jenner. The ceremony was held at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion that was designed by American architect Richard Morris Hunt in 1894.