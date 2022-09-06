Everything About Executive Pastry Chef ‘Christophe Rull’

Christophe Rull is a popular chef and is included among the four participants of the Netflix show Bake Squad. His birthplace is Marseille, France. Christophe was raised by a single mother and had two brothers.

Rull shifted with his father at the age of 13. Food was a common topic among them, and he always helped his mother in the kitchen. He decided to do the same for his father because he liked to cook.

After education, Christopher Rull started his career in the culinary arts and found himself working in a Michelin-starred restaurant. He was raised through the ranks and got extraordinary talents and knowledge.

Moreover, he also got an education at the National Superior School of Pastry in France. He took advantage of working in Las Vegas at the RIA Resort and MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in 2009.

Relationship Status of Christophe Rull

Christophe married to Wilma Dizon Rull. The couple confirmed engagement news on social media. Christophe and Wilma changed the knots in Maui, Hawaii. His wife was born in manila. She graduated from St Paula College Manila in information and computer science.

She worked as a property accountant for Ovation Property Management.

Besides, she also worked as an accountant for the city of Oxnard Housing Department. They have no children and live in San Marcos, California.

Before marriage, Rull left Las Vegas to work as the Executive Pastry Chef at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Gold Club & Spa in San Diego, California. He got the title of pastry illusionist because of his experience in the high-end food and beverage sector.

He proved himself by winning the Food Network’s Halloween Wars in 2017 and The Holiday Wars in 2018. Now he put his skills to the test on the Netflix show Bake Squad.

Netflix’s Bake Squad

Bake Squad is a real-life production, and each episode features four confectioners by chef Christina Tosi to see whose baked dessert would be chosen by a client to commemorate a special occasion.

Christophe Rull

California resigned from his employment at Park Hyatt to focus on honing his abilities at home in July 2021. He participated in the World Chocolate Masters semifinals in Paris in October. Moreover, he also began teaching at Stephane’s Pastry Shop. Bake Squad is a new reality show that is hilarious, wonderful, and fiercely competitive.

Chef Christina Tosi selects four confectioners to compete to discover that baked delicacy by a client to commemorate a particular event. In the Netflix program, Bake Sqaud’s other cast members are Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, and Maya Camille Broussard are included.

Social Media Appearance

Christophe Rull is active on social media such as Instagram under the username @christopherullpro, with 5873 followers. Moreover, he joined Twitter in July 2016.