Everything About Lena The Plug That You Need To Know

Lena the Plug is a 27 year old YouTube star. Her real name is Lena Nersesian. Her birth place is Glendale, California. She was born on 1st June 1991. She became in the limelight because of her fitness workouts and everyday life. Now there are almost 150 million subscribers on her channel. Here we will talk about all the detail of the star.

Early and Personal life

Lena said her childhood 2was conservative, and she belongs to an Armenian Christian family. Moreover, she said that her parents never talked about sexuality and dating. They were never happy with pictures of Lena in short dresses.

Lena was unhappy during high school because of her body. She tried many workouts and diets. Lena cut off the sugar and carbs, and she was allergic person to gluten, dairy, and soy.

After high school, Lena started working multiple jobs while attending college. She was in a four-year-long relationship with her girlfriend when she was at the University of California. In multiple jobs, she did a nanny, uber driver job, grocery store clerk job, and many others.

Lena worked at Arsenic, which was a social media start-up company but left after some time. In 2016, she founded her interest in Youtuber and made her own channel. Lena the Plug dated Adam Grandmaison, who is the host of No Jumper podcast and known as Adam 22.

Professional Life

Lena the Plug channel exploded with views when she announced her boyfriend and said they would post their sex tape on the internet if she got 1 million subscribers on the channel. In a very short time, the channel reached 37000, and the goal was achieved.

After that, she uploaded a video named $SEXTAPE AT1MILL, which got almost 14.550000 views. Many people also criticized her, but she replied that I used to be someone who followed the rules and did everything that she was suppsed to do.

Lena the Plus Net Worth

Lena started her earnings and got a good amount of money. According to sources, her net worth of Lena is almost $2 million.

Social Media Appearance

As we talked about earlier, her popularity reason is social media. She became a Youtuber star. Lena is also active on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. Her Instagram account name is @lentheplug, where you can see her amazing posts about daily life.