Everything That You Need To Know About Sunlen Serfaty

If you have an interest in American politics, you will definitely become aware of the name Sunlen Serfaty. One of the most significant names in politician journalism. She became popular and worked with fantastic energy. Here we will talk about Sunlen Serfaty’s life and her life.

Early Life

Sunlen Serfaty was born in 1981 in the United States with the full name of Sunlen Mari Miller.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. During her studies, she focused on Media and Communication.

Career

Serfaty started her profession from local networks to enhance her skills. And soon, she started working on the ABC news channel as a U.S. Senate reporter. And later, Sunlen became part of the crew of ABC reporters and covered White House stories.

Her stories for ABC news also featured in the top ten markets of Washington, D.C. Due to her excellent experience in campaigns and the White House work, CNN approached her, and she was glad to accept the offer.

She is a well-known news reporter on CNN Washington, DC. She has covered all important events and political campaigns all over America. She covered the 2008 presidential campaign of Barack Obama. Later, she also covered the election campaign of Donald Trump. Due to her flawless skills and remarkable ability, she has won an Emmy award.

Sunlen Sarfaty’s Net Worth

Forty-one years old Serfaty has been an independent woman throughout her life. She earned an impressive amount through her successful journalism career. She is estimated to earn 40K to 60K dollars per year. She has an estimated net worth of around 2 million dollars.

Relationship Status

Sunlen is living a happy life with Alexis Safety. He is a policy adviser. They met through a mutual friend and have had a relationship for a long time. They tied the knot in in2013 at Rose Pink. The couple also has a daughter named Roosevelt Jolie Serfaty.