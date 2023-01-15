Everything That You Want To Know About Kelly Cass

The talented lady, Kelly Cass, is a popular tv personality. First, she began her career as a model and then came into journalism. Now, she is well-known as a reporter and weather forecaster. She has become a part of the television station Weather Channel and has an impressive career on television. People want to know all about Kelly Case; let’s talk about it.

Early Life of Kelly Cass

The date of birth of Kelly Cass is 27th November 1973 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. No information is available regarding her parents and siblings; we know that Clara has four siblings. Kelly has a close relationship with her mother, as she talked about in her interviews.

Cass completed high school in Atlanta, continued her education at Adelphi University, and got a degree in communication. Moreover, she earned diplomas from Yonsei University and Mississippi State University and obtained a degree in broadcast meteorology.

Professional Life

At the start of her career, Kelly Cass worked as a model and got successful in it. She did so much traveling

and also lived in Seoul, South Korea. She also made part of the exchange program in addition to modeling.

Kelly did her first job as a meteorologist at the WTZA station in Atlanta, Georgia.

After that, She continued her career at WRGB-Tv station in New York. She spent seven years there and then started work with the Weather Channel. Now she is a well-known host, anchor, and weather reporter. In her part-time jobs, work at WKRN-TV and WXIA-TV 11 live news is included. Kelly got many awards, such as the New York State Broadcasting Award.

Relationship Status

Kelly Cass met with Chris Bee in high school. They remained in a relationship for a long time and then decided to get married. The couple has three kids; a son and two daughters.

Kelly Cass Net Worth

Kelly has a fantastic career and earned a lot of money. According to sources, the net worth of Kelly Cass is $5 million.