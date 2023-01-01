Everything That You Want To Know About Kristina Basham

Many people get fame when they link with famous celebrities, authors, writers, etc. Kristina Basham is one of them who became famous when she entered a relationship with Scott Adams. Scott is an American writer and columnist. Let’s know all the detail about Kristina, who has a modeling career and is also a mother of two kids.

Early Life

Kristina was born on 31st July 1988 in San Francisco. she is an American woman who suffers from OCD. She was in a severe stage, but with the help of her family, she now feels fine. The model went to The University of California, United States, and earned an economics degree.

However, she also got a master’s degree in financial economics from Berkley. Kristina was an athlete in her school days and also won a gold medal during the cross-country contest.

Professional Life

After that, Kristina decided to continue her modeling career and then signed a contract with a modeling agency. She did amazing work for Tim Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Balenciaga, and many others. No doubt, she is a successful model and also was an ambassador of Aston Martin, Disney, Nissan, and Emirates Airlines.

Furthermore, she started a business along with her modeling career and opened a bakery. The bakery’s name is Le Vasseur confectionary in San Francisco. After some time, she started a new company and ended her modeling career.

Kristina is a beautiful woman, and her height is five feet and six inches.

Personal Life

She has a great figure, and no one can say her the mother of two children. Her daughters’ names are Hazel and Marin. They are from her previous husband, and now she is living a romantic life with writer Scott Adams.

She is active on social media, such as Instagram she has more than 4 million followers. Besides,

people also follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedln.

Kristina Basham Net Worth

Kristina earned money from her modeling career and then from her business. The estimated net worth of Kristina Basham is $3 million.