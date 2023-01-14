Everything That You Want To Know About Porschla Coleman

Porschla Coleman is a popular American actress, dancer, singer, and host of the show ‘Hollywood Today Live.’ She also gained popularity as the wife of Jason Kidd, an NBA basketball player. They got married in 2011 and have three kids now. The son’s name of the couple is Chance Kidd, and he has two daughters named Noah and Cooper Anne Kidd. She became successful in her career and also worked hard. She is also a director of the Jason Kidd Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Early Life

Porschla Coleman was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States and at the same place raised. Her mother’s name is Betty Jean Coleman. Porschla went to Millikan Middle School and studied performing Arts Magnet. She got an early education in her hometown and shifted to New York City at the age of 17.

Professional Life

Porschla Coleman shifted to the Big Apple and started modeling. At that time, she worked for Danskin, Rocawear and Frederick Hollywood, and many other high-profile agencies. At that time, she was also dealing with her husband’s non-profit organization named Jason Kidd Foundation and helped young people with education, finding opportunities for them. It was founded in 1996.

https://www.instagram.com/p/3gxMiUI29J/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=de551be0-97f8-4d96-b73e-a747b244f892

Porschla Coleman Net Worth

Porschla earned so much money from her acting and modeling career. Her salary is almost $47,000. Besides, she gets money from her husband’s non-profit organization. Therefore,e we can say that the net worth of Porchla Coleman is almost $4 million. However, her husband Jason Kidd’s estimated net worth is $75 million. He also owns a luxury home in Hamptons, New York, worth $6000,000.

https://youtu.be/vXrTLQBcp-g

Marriage with Jason Kidd

As we said earlier, she also got famous as the wife of an NBA star named Jason Kidd. They tied in the knot on 10th September 2011. Her husband was the main player and won the NBA championship for the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

They started dating in 2008 and then married after three years. Now the couple has three children; one son and two daughters. You can follow her on social media platforms such as Twitter. She does not have Instagram, and Facebook.