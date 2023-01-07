Everything That You Want To Know About Sandi Graham

Let’s know all about the rapper’s mother, Sandi Graham. She is popular because of the world-famous rapper Aubrey Drake Graham. Sandi always feels great and proud of her son’s achievements. Because of her son, she became a celebrity. Before that, she was a florist and a teacher. here we will talk about all the details.

Early life

Sandi Graham was born on 28th January 1960. Her parents’ names are Evelyn Sher and Reuben. She had a brother who died in 2011; after a year, her mother also passed away.

Personal life

Sandi’s partner’s name is Dennis, and they met in a bar. Dennis asked her for a cigarette, and then they fell in love. They decided to get married, and then Aubrey Drake Graham was born on 24th October 1986. Well, the couple was not happy anymore in the marriage, so they decided to separate, and at that time, Drake was only five.

Relationship Between Mother and Son

After the separation, Sandi got custody of her son Drake Graham. At that time, she was facing financial issues. So they shifted to Forest Hill, where Sandi Graham worked as a teacher and florist. After that, Drake joined Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, where he faced racism because of his skin color.

That was a hard time for both mother and son. Therefore, they have a special bond, and Drake calls her mother her best friend. Also, he wrote many songs about his mother and dedicated awards to her.

Sandi Graham Net Worth

Sandi and Drake have a common net worth. Most of her net worth is from her son’s earnings. He got a lot of money from amazing songs like In my feelings, One Dance, God’s plan, and many others. According to an estimation, the net worth of Sandi Graham is $140 million.