Everything to Know About Alexis Knapp Daughter, Kai Knapp’s Life

Everyone knows about Kailani Merizalde as the Alexis Knapp daughter. She is famous as Kai Knapp. Her mother, Alexis, is a popular actress from Pitch Perfect Alexis Knapp and actor Ryan Phillippe. She has been committed in a loving mother to Kai. Here we will talk about all the details of Alexis Knapp’s Daughter; let’s dig into it.

Early Life of Kai

Alexis and Ryan dated in 2010, but this relationship ended after some time. However, Alexis was pregnant and separated from Ryan. Kai was born in June 2011, and Ryan was also there at the time of birth.

Moreover, Kai also has half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage. Before that, he was married to an American entrepreneur, actress, and producer named Reese Witherspoon. They have two children named Deacon and Ava.

Mother-Daughter Relationship

No doubt, Kai has celebrity parents, but she always stays away from the limelight. Alexis manages her account, and people get a glimpse of her profile shared that Kai often appears on her mother’s social media. Alexis shared a selfie with her in August 2016 and gave the caption, ‘ enough to make me patriotic.’

So at that time, Alexis did not make her any social media account. Moreover, her other half-siblings, like Ava and Deacon, have different lifestyles. Eighteen years old, Deacon was a musical artist and released a track, ‘ Long Run’ in July 2020.

After that, another one was released, ‘ Love For the Summer,’ in October 2020. Deacon has an active Instagram account with 400k followers. Meanwhile, Ava is a student at UC Berkeley and has become a successful artist in Hollywood.

Alexis Knapp Personal Information

Alexis Knapp’s date of birth is 31st July 1989 in Avonmore, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Marjorie Knapp and Bradford Knapp. She shifted to The United States at the age of 18 and started her hosting career with the internet video series called Project Lore.

Being an actress, she made her debut as the background character Aphrodite. Alexis played a major role in Project X in 2012. Moreover, she got an appreciation for her role in Pitch Perfect and also worked in short series like Super Fun Night, Lifetime, and Ground Floor.