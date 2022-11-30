Ex-Wife of Russel Peters ‘Monica Diaz’ Net Worth and All Other Details

Monica Diaz is a popular American producer and reporter for the KTAB Morning Show. But her popularity touched the sky when she married the famous comedian Russel Peters. Now she is well known as the ex-wife of Russel Peter. Here we will talk about Monica Diaz’s net worth, early life, professional life, and other details.

Early Life

Monica was born on 24th April 1989. She spent her childhood in the United States. Basically, her birthplace is Panama Monica got a bachelor’s degree from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, and then went to college at Kansas State University.

Relationship Status

Monica Diaz married Russel Peters. He proposed to her at the airport in July 2010. After that, they announced the engagement on social media, and then the marriage took place in Las Vegas.

Well, she became the dreamy girl of many girls after her wedding to Russel. However, after two years, they separated despite having a daughter. According to both of them, their chemistry did not match well. Now according to some sources, she married her college sweetheart in 2020 and became a mother of a baby boy in 2021.

Net worth of Monica Diaz

Monica’s salary is almost between $70k to $125k. Her estimated net worth of Monica is $1-5 million. Her main source of income is journalism and modeling.