Faith Ordway Bio, Age, Height, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Faith Ordway is a popular American social media influencer. Faith has massive fan followers on her Instagram. She got popular on TikTok for sharing her dancing, singing, and lip-sync videos. Also, she shares lifestyle vlogs on her YouTube channel. Let’s know about all the details of Faith Ordway.

Early life

Faith Ordway was born on 23rd May 2001. Her birthplace is Defiance, Ohio, USA. She was raised along with her siblings. The star got an education at her hometown university. After completing the job, she went on Tiktok and started sharing her videos as a hobby. Her videos gained a lot of views.

Faith’s Height and Weight

Faith has beautiful blonde hair color and brown eyes. She is so young, and her height is five feet and seven inches. Her weight is 57 kg.

Social Media Journey

Faith started her social media journey on TikTok, where she uploaded lip-sync and dancing videos. She has more than 4 million followers on TikTok. After that, she started working on Instagram, where she shares her sizzling photos and videos there. She promoted many sports, fashion, and makeup brands there. Not only this, but the youtube channel is also started, where she has more than 45k subscribers. On that channel, the most watched video title is I BOXED…I Faith Ordway.

Besides, in her viral video, He shot his Shot, how to pull a baddie, and this was tragic are included. Faith posted some videos along with her friends that made her more interested.

Faith Ordway’s Net Worth

According to sources, the social media influencer has more than $900k net worth. All the income comes from modeling, brand promotions, YouTuber channel, and endorsements.

She is so young, and her net worth will increase in the upcoming years.

Relationship Status

It seems that Orway is single yet. There is no information regarding her love life. She is just focusing on her career. If someone wants to know about her, they can follow her on social media platforms.