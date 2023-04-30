Fernando Schoenwald: Husband of Barbara de Regil Age, Height, Career, and Net Worth

Some so many people are well-known because of celebrities. Among these, one name is Fernando Schoenwald, notable because of the famous Mexican actress Barbara de Regil. Barbara came into the limelight when she performed in an action crime thriller series named Rosario Tijeras. Besides acting, she is also a fitness instructor. Fans of Barbara are curious to know about her husband, so let’s know all the details of Fernando Schoenwald.

Early Life of Fernando Schoenwald

Fernando was born on 26th June 1979 in Mexico. He has Cuban nationality and white ethnicity. There is no detail about his early life; however, according to research, he studied law at Mexico University. Besides, we have yet to learn about his parents, siblings, and other family.

Age, Height, and Weight

Barbara’s husband’s age is 42 years, and his zodiac sign is cancer. He is five feet and 8 inches tall, and he weighs 70 kg.

Relationship Status

As we already know, he has married Barbara de Ragil, a famous Mexican actress. Barbara and Fernando married in March 2017. People follow him on Instagram and admire his sense of fashion. Fernando’s Instagram account is an official profile where you can see this man.

Children of Fernando

The couple met through the actress’s coupon named Marco Antonio Regil. He is a Mexican presenter and announcer. It was first-sight love in the beginning then they admired each other on the first date. The couple does not have children but are parents of a daughter named Mar De Regil. She was born on 24th March 2004.

The girl expanded her way on social media through the most popular app Tiktok. She shares viral dance videos and has millions of followers. People ask about her biological father, and once, because of all these questions, the actress stated that her ex-partner abandoned her when she was pregnant.

Then Barbara took responsibility as a single mother at that time. She also talks about that how much difficult to raise a child and acting a career together. After that, Barbara married Fernando, and he also adopted her daughter. Now they have a great bond of father and daughter.

C areer of Fernando Schoenwald

Fernando took the start of his career as a Cuban Business professional and Instagram star. He studied law and worked in the real estate market part-time. Moreover, he worked as a lawyer specializing in building and real estate.

In a short time, he got success and became an Instagram star. After that, he came more into the limelight when he married beautiful actress Barbara de Regil. He has a fantastic lifestyle and is still involved in the real estate market.

Fernando Schoen wald’s Net Worth

Fernando Schoenwald is earning a handsome amount of money. According to sources, the analyzed net worth of Fernando is $5 million. The significant earnings come from being a Cuban businessman and a famous Instagram star.