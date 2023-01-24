Gavin Houston Bio, Professional Life, Net Worth, and Other Details

Gavin Houston is a popular model, actor, and producer. He is famous because of his Remy Boudreau role in Guiding Light, which is the CBS soap opera. The show became popular from 2002 to 2006. During this time, Gavin remained part of the popular tv series The Haves and the Have Nots and played the role of Jeffrey Harrington. Let’s here talk about all the details of Gavin Houston’s life.

Early Life

Gavin was born on 10th December 1977 and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His father’s name is Lloyd Houston and his mother s Colette Houston. He spent his peaceful childhood with his siblings Tonza at his birthplace. Gavin graduated from the University of Florida and then studied at the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York.

Professional Life

Gavin Houston began his career after finishing graduation at the University of Florida. He debuted in 1992 in the tv series ‘The Cosby Show’ on NBC. The show was aired from 1984 to 1992 and also had eight seasons. Moreover, everyone really liked his longest-running drama on American television, ‘guiding Light.’ After that, he appeared in singles Table as Rick, in The Bay as Tony Foster.

Minkow as Hulking Jock on Television, etc. Gavin appeared as a guest star on Wizards of Waverly Place as Paul and on Without a Trace as Vince. His role was also appreciated in General Hospital; this series won 13 awards for Day time Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

Jean Passanante and Shelly Altman are the writers of The General Hospital series. At that time, Gavin also played a role in the Haves and the Have Nots as Jeffrey Harrington. The director and writer of the series are Tyler Perry.

Relationship Status

According to rumors, Gavin Houston is gay, and there is no evidence of that. Gavin keeps his personal life a secret. He has a daughter, but no one knows about her mother. Maybe she is an adopted child. He has a strong bond with his daughter. His daughter is the main reason for his successful acting career.

Gavin Houston’s Net Worth

Gavin is earning all the money from his acting career. According to an estimation, his total net worth of Gavin is $750k. Meanwhile, the average salary is almost $53k a year.