Geron McKinley: Bio, Net worth, professional and Personal life

Geron McKinley is a Mexican American model. He did modeling for many well-known brands like Versace, Todd Synder, Hermes, Philip Plein, Bottega Veneta, Fear of God, Balmain, Hugo Boss, and Tommy Hilfiger.

He is represented by Jami Wrenn of Wrenn Management that is an organization that works to mentor underprivileged youth in Compton, California. Let’s talk about all the details of Geron McKinley’s life. Let’s dig into it.

Who IS Geron McKinley?

Geron McKinley’s date of birth is 27th November 1993. His birthplace is Campton, United States. His height is six feet and three inches. Gerald McKinley and Lori McKinley are the parents of Geron. He told in an interview that he grew up with his Mexican mother.

However, his mother worked two jobs to support the family. When Geron started his career, his mother wanted him to earn. When he entered into modeling, he earned a handsome amount of money. Geron went to Centennial High School and then to Kind Medical Magnet High School.

Professional Life

Geron started modeling in 2010 and planned to get enlisted in the military. A photographer, Tyler Adams, introduced Click Management and made a name in the modeling industry.

McKinley was signed with CAA Fashion in March 2021. Moreover, he also worked with other models such as Kate Upton, Claudia Schiffer, Luka Sabbat, Jordan Barrett, Lourdes Leon, Duckie Thot, Winnie Harlow, Leomie Anderson, and Indya Moore.

He has been featured in Numero Homme and Vogue Italia. Moreover, he also runs a non-profit organization called Concrete or CNCRT and is associated with another NGO named Grand Institute of mastery.

This organization works to help the disadvantaged youth in Los Angeles by creating scholarships for music, arts, etc.

Relationship Status

Geron McKinley is the boyfriend of Danielle Herrington. They also welcomed a baby boy in 2021. Danielle is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Moreover, She posted a mirror selfie and her newborn on her IG and wrote, “ it has already been 2 weeks with my boy.” Her girlfriend was terrified by her pregnancy, but he always supported her throughout her pregnancy.”

In an interview, she said Danielle shared that she feels lucky to have Geron. Before that, Geron dated Skye Townsend. The couple met in 2012, and after seven years, they split up in 2018. Fans were shocked and started gossiping.

Then Geron wrote on Instagram, “ please stop asking if Skye and I are together. We are fine; the app has destroyed countless relationships; please respect everyone.”

Net Worth of Geron McKinley

Mckinley earns most of his income from his modeling career. The total net worth of Geron is almost $ 2 million.