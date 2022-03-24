14 Year Old Girl Burnt Alive in Sahiwal City

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Accused Dilbar Shah allegedly set fire to a 14-year-old foster girl in Sahiwal city who died at the hospital last night.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of alleged burning to death of the girl and demanded a report of the incident from RPO Sahiwal.

On the instructions of DPO Sahiwal, the police team took timely action and arrested the accused Dilbar Shah. At the request of the real father of the deceased girl, immediate action has been taken and Sahiwal police has arrested the accused within an hour of receiving the information.

DPO Sahiwal has said that postmortem of the deceased girl has been done. Forensic teams have also gathered evidence. The investigation of the case will be completed as soon as possible and the accused will be sentenced.

The IG Punjab directed DPO Sahiwal to maintain close contact with the affected family and ensure that justice be provided to the affected family on priority basis.