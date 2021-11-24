Six Year Old Girl missing in Chichawatni City

Chichawatni (The Breaking Times – 24 November 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) 6 year old Adiba Mubarak daughter of Mubarak Ali Ansari from village 110/7R Chichawatni is missing for 3 days. Watch the video:

The missing girl was wearing red dress. The girl went to shop to buy eggs, but at some distance away her cousin sent her back at home. However, the girl did not reach home.

If anyone finds or has any information please report to this number. Parents are very upset and announcements are being made in mosques. Contact No. 03490668511

The whole village is deeply saddened by the loss of this girl. Everyone is disappointed. Police are conducting a search operation but no trace has been found. According to the villagers, no one has come forward yet who has seen the girl going with anyone or alone. Adjacent to the village is a canal and chichawatni forest, which has expanded the scope of the search.

Villagers say police should seek the help of sniffer dogs. The affected family is very poor and rich people should come to help. There is an appeal from everyone in the village especially to take your time and help to find this girl. And divide the area to search around. Be sure to visit deserted places and empty houses.