Good Trouble Cast, Release Date, And Storyline Of Fourth Season

Good trouble is a popular American drama full of comedy and romance. The series always received a great response.

Storyline, Peter Paige Bradley Bredeqeg and Joanna Johnson created this amazing series. The series follows the story of Mariana Foster and Callie, who shifted to Los Angeles and started their lives as young adults. Zuri Adele, Cierra Ramirez, and Maia Mitchell are included among the popular Good Trouble Cast.

There were 13 episodes in the first season, 18 in the second season, and 19 in the third season. Now let’s see how many episodes the fourth season concluded. As we get any update about the number of episodes in the fourth season of the series Good Trouble, we will update it here.

Each episode’s duration ranges from 42 to 61 minutes. The series was produced under Blazing Elm Entertainment, Nuyorican productions, ProdCo Original, and many more. The series is available on Freeform and has been nominated for Teen Choice Awards.

Has Good Trouble Season 4 Been Confirmed?

The fourth season of Good Trouble Season 4 has been confirmed. The series renewed for the upcoming season in September 2021. so let’s see what happens next.

Good Trouble Cast in Season 4

In the fourth season, the expected Good trouble cast would be Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster, Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster, Zuri Adele as Malika Williams, Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan, Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez, Roger Bart as Judge Curtis Wilson, Emma Hunton as Davia Moss, Josh Pence as Dennis Cooper, Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter, TJ Linnard as Evan Speck, Hailie Sahar as Jazmin Martinez, Dhruv Uday Singh as Raj Patil, Dustin Ingram as Alex Wood, Max Cutler as Sam Higgins, Anastasia Leddick as Kelly and many others.

Review of Good Trouble Season 3

Good trouble season 3 always got a response from the fans. Therefore, the upcoming season will also get a positive response. At the end of season three, we see that Gael and Callie make time for each other. Mariana tries to attempt to redeem herself with the fight club girls.

Later, Malika discovers other ways to help people facing incarceration injustice. Then, Callie questioned her choices.

Moreover, Mariana interviewed for a new job, and Malika is considering an offer from DPN. After that, Gael put his priorities into perspective, and Alice made a tough decision. Now the fourth season will start where the third ended.

Release Date of Good Trouble Season 4

The release date is not yet announced for the fourth season. However, we are expecting that the season will announce soon.

The first season was released in 2019, the second in the same year, from 2019 to March 2020, and the third in February 2021 on Freeform.

Trailer

The trailer is not released yet; however, we will watch the trailer very soon. You can watch the series on Freeform. It is worth watching and always receives great responses from the audience. Just stay tuned for the further updates.

