Grace Vanderwaal, Bio, Life, Career, and Networth 2022

Grace Vanderwall became popular in 2016 at the age of twelve. She won the reality television competition named America’s Got Talent. She is also a songwriter, and her first album, Just the Beginning, aired in 2013. Moreover, she also released five more singles. Grace did her first tour with Imagine Dragons in 2018. Let’s here talk about grace vanderwaal’s net worth, life, and career.

Early Life

Grace Vanderwaal was born on 15th January 2004. Her birthplace is Kansas, Lenexa. Her parents’ names are David and Tina, and they shifted to New York. She was in school when she became part of America’s Got Talent and completed many online courses until 8th grade.

In her school, Grace took part in marching and played the saxophone. Moreover, she was interested in singing at the age of three. Grace also saw the Twenty One Pilots video and decided to learn the ukulele.

Professional Life

Grace Vanderwaal participated in America’s Got Talent and sang the cover songs, and posted them on her YouTube Channel. She learned music theory and performed in many venues. Most of the fame she gained in 2018 when she auditioned for America’s Got Talent and sang a song named I don’t know my name. Besides, she won a golden buzzer which sent her to the quarterfinal round. Grace Vanderwaal won the competition and became the winner of the 11th season of AGT.

Her popular appearance on tv shows, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, etc is included. Besides, she also released popular singles such as Light the sky, Beautiful Thing, Gossip Girl, and five more singles in 2017 named Clearly, Sick of Being Told, Moonlight, and I don’t know my name, and so much more than this.

In addition, she appeared in Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2017. On behalf of her work, Grace won many awards, such as Radio Disney Music Award for Best New Artist, The Rising Star Award by Billboard women, Teen Choice Award for the Next Big Thing, and also nominated for the Best Female Artist in the Acoustic Music Award.

Grace Wanderwaal Net Worth 2022

According to sources, Grace Vanderwaall net worth is almost $2 million.