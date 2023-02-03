Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Other Details

Gravity Falls Season 3 is a popular American comedy, mystery, adventure, and fantasy television series. The series got positive reviews from the audience. The two seasons have been completed, and people want to know about the third season. Let’s talk about all the details of season 3.

Plot of Gravity Falls Season 3

The series follows the story of twin siblings Mabel Pines and Dipper Pines. They spend the summer at their uncle’s tourist trap in the enigmatic Gravity Falls, Oregon.

Alex Hirsch created and produced the series. Besides Alex, Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal are the series’ stars. Each episode is 20 to 44 minutes long. Disney Television Animation made this series, and Gravity Falls arrived on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The first season includes 20 episodes, and their titles are Tourist Trapped, Headhunters, The Hand That Rocks The Mabel, The Legend of the Gobblewonker, Dipper vs. Manliness, The Inconveniencing, Little Dipper, Summerween, Bottomless pit, and many more.

The second season also contained 20 episodes and some titles, The Golf War, Sock Opera, Society of the Blind Eye, Not What He Seems, and many more. Let’s talk about gravity falls season 3.

Is Gravity Falls Season 3 Releasing?

The third season has not been released yet; everyone expects the third season to be released soon. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season.

In the starring of the third season, Jason Ritter, Alex Hirsch, Kristen Schaal, Linda Cardellini, Kevin Michael Richardson, John DiMaggio, Keith Ferguson, Gregg Turkington, Jennifer Coolidge, Niki Yang, Dee Bradley Baker, T. J. Miller, Will Forte, Thurop Van Orman, Michael Rianda, Jackie Buscarino, Jessica DiCicco, Justin Roiland, Stephen Root, J. K. Simmons, Brad Abrell, Brian Bloom, Nick Offerman, Nathan Fillion.

Gravity Falls Season 2 got positive reviews from the audience. At the end of the second season, we see Dipper enter Mabel’s bubble to save her and find an odd world inside of it. Moreover, Bill and his friends attempt to start the second phase of their master plan.

Now let’s see what happened in Gravity Falls season 3. People really want to know about Gravity Falls Season 3 release date.

Let’s talk about the trailer for season 3. The release date is not announced yet. Everyone expects the third season to release in early 2023 on Disney Channel.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer of Gravity Falls Season 3 has not been released yet. Hopefully, it will be released soon. It will release on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The series is totally worth watching and received a positive response from the audience.