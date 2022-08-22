Haley Bennett’s Husband, Joe Wright, Here is Every Detail

Helen Bennet is the cast member of the movie Girl On the train. She has been dating the director Joe Wright. The relationship came on screen in January 2018 when his first wife separated. His first wife’s name was Sitarist Anoushka Shankar. Let’s talk about Helen Bennett’s husband and all other details. They also have a daughter and share their life on Instagram.

Who is Haley Bennett’s Husband, Joe Wright

Joe Wright and Haley Bennett became a couple in January 2018 and kept the relationship a secret for a year.

Bennett wrote about the relationship status on Instagram in September 2018. Bennett also shared a picture where she was kissing Wright and gave the caption, “Cling to me, Joe, my happiness.”

Daughter, Virginia

Joe and Haley made many posts regarding the relationship. Haley discussed her pregnancy on Instagram many times. The couple was expecting a child in October 2018. She shared many photos of herself and also showed her baby bump in November 2018. She always wrote welcoming words for her and Joy’s child.

Haley said, “she can’t wait to meet the divine being created out of pure love. Tell your friends and family about WWW.” She referred to their unborn child as VWW. The couple did not share the name of the daughter, Virginia. She was born on 27 December 2018 in Brooklyn Heights.

Joe Wright and Anoushka Shankar

Before the relationship with Haley Bennet, he was married to a sitarist, Anoushka Shankar. They married on 26th September 2010. They welcomed a son named Zubin Shankar Wright, who was born in February 2011. After that, she gave birth to another son named Mohan Shankar Wright in February 2015.

They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on 26th September 2017. She wrote I adore the life we have created and continue to create together; I love you, Joe.” Unfortunately, it did not remain long-term. After that, Joe was involved with Haley Bennett. His first wife filed for divorce in 2018, which was finalized in 2019.