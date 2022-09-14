Hazel-E Age, Net Worth, Surgery, Professional Life, Relationship Status

Hazel-E is a popular rapper, brand strategist, entrepreneur, and publicist. People know him as the member cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. They want to know about Hazel-E age, Relationship status, net worth, and all other details.

Early Life of Hazel-E

The real name of Hazel-E is Arica Tiffany Adams, but she is popular as Hazel-E. Her date of birth is 25th April 1980 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. Her mother is an African American named angela Cross Nettles. Her Puerto Rican father was in the military and grew up in Houston, Texas.

Because of her military family, she always traveled extensively during her adolescence. The height of Hazel-E is five feet and six inches. Hazel-E age is 42 years old. She is also popular as Arica Kane. She was interested in singing at a very young age.

Despite the frequent traveling, she always managed her focus on music and musical influences in which a variety of genres are included. She got a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and started releasing mixtapes and dabbling in the performing profession.

Professional Life of Hazel-E

Hazel-E started their musical career at the age of seventeen. Her debut mixtape was Shoe Fetish, published in 2008. Moreover, the second mixtape, named Valley Girl, was released in 2010.

Hazel-E’s name is included as a publicist for many successful artists such as Soulja Boy, Trey Songz, Barkley Tank, Gnarls, and many more. In 2012, she produced her third mixtape, “the Girl Code.”

Furthermore, Arica joined the tv show Love & Hip Hop in 2014 along with her boyfriend named, Yung Berg. In the second season, she released a single named “Everything.” After that, she joined the KT Music group and collaborated on two songs named No Chill and Na U Kno. After that, she continuously worked on her lifestyle, branding, public relations, and marketing.

Hazel- E Net Worth

Hazel-E has become a wealthy artist, and her estimated net worth is $1 million. She is a popular hit star of the show Love & Hip hope, for which she gets $2000,000 per season.

Relationship Status

Hazel was involved in romantic relationships with Katt Williams, Yung berg, Ray J, and Rose Burgandy. She married De’Von Waller in September 2020; however, they kept this wedding private. Waller proposed to her through video with a 10-carat diamond ring.

They rekindled their vows in Las Vegas in October 2021. The couple also has a child named Ava Dior Waller, born on 15th June 2020.

Hazel-E Surgery

Hazel-E has her nose job surgery after being in an accident. She worked hard on her buttocks and breast but did not tell anyone. She also confessed that she was involved in a situation that could cause her death. She was advised to have surgery in Turkey by a pal, former lover, and Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Brandi Boyd.

Social Media Appearance

Hazel-E has an Instagram account under the username @hazelebaby with 1.3 million followers. Moreover, she also has a Twitter account under the username @Hazel-E with 195.5k followers. Besides, she has a Youtube channel @Hazel-E-baby with 9.32k subscribers.