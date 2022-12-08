Heather Clem Sextape Meet Hulk Hogan’s Co Star

Heather Clem got popular as Hulk Hogan’s lover in his sex tape. What do you know about Heather clem sex tape? Let’s know all the detail. Heather clem became famous overnight because of some scandal. She came into a sex controversy and got media attention.

Now she is known as the Heather Clem Sex tape because she made an infamous sex video and showed it to the public. However, Heather is known as a model because of her appearance in many movies.

Early Life

Heather Clem was born on 1st July 1974 in West Virginia, United States. She is a very attractive and hit model. After completing her schooling, she went to the University of Arizona. Clem appeared as an actress in the movies The Barren Pine, The Merman Prince for EL Presidente, and Crafting With Connie.

Marriage With Bubba The Love Sponge

Heather Clem became a victim lot of controversies. She came into a relationship with Bubba the Love Sponge in 2006. They tied in the knot in the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg. The ceremony was held with close family and friends. His best man was Hulk Hogan, who was a wrestler.

Their marriage did not last long, and they decided to separate ways after four years of marriage. The couple doesn’t have children, but Clem had a daughter from a previous relationship. Bubba the Love Sponge had a son named Tyler.

Sex Scandal With Hulk Hogan

Heather’s sex video was leaked in 2012, and she was with professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. He was the best friend of her husband, Bubba. When Gawker’s website published the video, Hulk decided to sue the company, Bubba and Heather.

Heather Clem’s Net Worth

Heather has an impressive career and gained a lot of money. The estimated net worth of Heather Clem is $500k.