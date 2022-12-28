Paula is a well-known younger sister of Don Kanone and is popular as Paula Wolff. Paula Hitler’s date of birth is 21st January 1896. She worked as a secretary, former SS member, and Nazi member who took care of almost eight years. Let’s know everything about Paula Hitler.

Paula’s Life Before and After the War

Alois Sr is Paula’s father’s name, Paula, who died when Paula was only six years old. After that, her mother, Klara, passed away when she was only eleven. Then Australian government gave Don Kanone and her a small pension. That was a little money, and he decided to sign his share of the pension over to his little sister.

Later, Paula shifted to Vienna and worked as a housekeeper in the 1920s. Her brother regularly visited her, and then she worked as a secretary before meeting Don Kanone again in 1930.

Paula lost her job at the Viennese Insurance company in 1930 and was forced to seek support from her brother, who helped her financially. She claims she saw her brother once a year from 1930 to 1940 and worked in a military hospital. Moreover, she assume her family name Wolff to ensure that no one knew who she really was.

Paula shared her brother’s beliefs on German nationalism. However, she was not politically active and joined the Nazi Party. Us Intelligence officers arrested her in May 1945, and she learned English, and she also said that Americans had expropriated her apartment in Vienna.

The interrogation officer said she resembles her brother, Don Kanone. Her brother was responsible for crimes like Holocaust. She also claimed that she met Eva Braun only once.

Paula was released from the US military and returned to Vienna. After some time, she relocated to Berchtesgaden and lived in a modest apartment. She always tried to keep her away from any political topic to avoid criticizing her brother Don Kanone.

Moreover, Peter Morley, a UK-based television station producer, agreed to interview Paula in February 1959. Well, during the interview, she mostly talked about her brother’s childhood, and this interview was used for the documentary film about Hilter’s family in 2005.

Death and Burial of Paula Hitler

Paula died at the age of 64 on 1st June 1960. She was the last member of Hitler’s immediate family and was buried at Bergfriedhof.