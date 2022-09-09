Here is Everything About ‘In the Heights’ Star Leslie Grace Dating

Leslie Grace Martinez is a popular American singer and songwriter. At 16, she came into the limelight and released a new single named Tonga With Meek Mill and Boi-1Da. Leslie’s private life became the focus of people.

Let’s discuss all the details of Leslie’s professional and personal life.

Relationship Status of Leslie Grace

Leslie has been dating Ian Eastwood since 2019. He was also seen on his social media account of Leslie.

The couple celebrated their anniversary in July 2020. They also wish each other on their social media platforms. Her boyfriend lives in Los Angeles, California. He is a dancer, director, and choreographer.

Life of Leslie Grace

Leslie was born on 7th January 1995. Francisco Martinez and Elba Altagracia Gauba are parents of Leslie. Her mother runs a Salon in South Florida. She has five siblings. Grace’s height is five feet and six inches.

Leslie went to Indian Ridge Middle School and then Western High School. Moreover, she participated in musicals, choral performances, and talent shows. Leslie started her career as a singer at the age of 16.

When she grew up, she fell in love with bachata which is a Latin Music genre, and listened to Gilberto Santa Rosa and Juan Luis Guerra. After that, she also released the album under an independent record Label Top Stop Music in 2009.

She also sang songs such as Suro y Suave, Day 1, Call the Shots, Be My Baby, Lunes a Jueves, Nada de Amor and Conga, and many more. Besides, she was nominated for Tropical Album of the year and Female tropical artist at the 26th Annual Premio Lo Nuestro. Recently she completed her production in the movie “In the Heights.” No one knows about total net worth of Leslie, but she earns a handsome amount of money.