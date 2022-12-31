Here Is Everything About Kristy Althaus That You need To Know

Kristy Althaus is a beauty pageant contestant, and she became when she lost her place in the Miss Colorado Teen USA. She was involved in a porn scandal. Kristy drew a lot of media attention. Let’s know all the details of beautiful lady Kristy Althaus.

Early Life

Kristy Althaus was born on 2nd May 1994 in Aurora, Colorado. We don’t have any information regarding her parents and siblings. She always remained a promising student in college and entered the pageant contest. Kristy was behind Jacqueline Zuccherine’s winner at Miss Colorado Teen USA 2012.

Why Was Kristy Stripped of Miss Colorado Teen USA?

Kristy’s adult video was shown on social media in 2013. The picture made judges change their minds and stripped her of a title. In that clip, she was on the bed, and a man asked about her age, and she said 18. Moreover, she asked if she was her first adult movie, and Kristy answered affirmatively.

Future Productions deleted her name from the official results website, and the video showed Althaus removed from YouTube.Her scandal went viral, and after that, she deleted her Twitter account.

Kristy made controversial in different arguments, and many fans said wrong things about her. After a few months, she decided to start a career as an adult movie star and made two adult movies that were a hit online.

Relationship Status

Kristy was in a relationship with football player Derek Wolfe. After the scandal, he stood by her side and gave her support on social media. However, they separated, and she started her porn career.

Kristy Althaus Net Worth

Kristy Althaus’s net worth is $500k, and she earned all her money from beauty pageants and porn movies.