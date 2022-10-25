Here is Everything About The Star of The Real Housewives of New York Model Kurt McVey

Kurt McVey is a nude model in the bravo series that is returning to the Real Housewives of New York. Kurt will be behind the camera posing as a nude model along with the glamorous ladies.

People are so wondering if he does nude modeling for a living and more about family background, etc.

Who Is Kurt McVey?

Kurt is a curator, artist, and performer from New York and began his career in an interview magazine. He was just covering the art, music, fashion, and entertainment world. Moreover, he also contributed his ideas to other magazines such as The New York Times, Paper Magazines, Art new News, and Whitehot Magazine.

Once, he fell into controversy because of his article titled “ Killed Your Darlings: The end of the White Ally. Charlene Stevens accused him of seeing the call for older white make to take a seat for marginalized younger critics of color as a personal attack on his livelihood and said, “ When White, “ Allies Go Wrong.”

She accused Kurt of making this article and said she lacks the formal education and training in art historical practice that must be taken seriously.

McVey On Real Housewives

Kurt is making his return to the TV series The Real Housewives of New York. Here he is posing nude in a birthday suit. He will be interviewing artists, discussing the business side of art, and sharing expertise with upcoming art.

Facts On Model

Kurt McVey was born on 3rd January 1984. He grew up in Ridge, New York, United States. Harold McVey and Judy McVey are his parents. There is not much detail about his family. Well, once he told that his mother referred him to the drawing of a rainbow T-Rex that she loved. So his mother took him to the art museum to experience the culture. He has three brothers named Joh, Dawn, and Michael.

Social Media Appearance

Kurt is active on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. He is using Instagram under the name @whyankombone and Twitter under the name @KurtMcVey.